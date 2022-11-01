'He was there for me': Community remembers AAU basketball coach shot and killed in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Basketball players are remembering their coach after Cincinnati police said Antonio Thrasher was shot and killed Sunday morning in Avondale.

Police said Thrasher was found laying on the sidewalk on Hutchins Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. CPD's ShotSpotter reported 10 shots fired in the area. First responders attempted CPR, but Thrasher was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Obviously, it's a lot, I can't even explain it," said Antwan Hinton.

The 15-year-old spoke about his connection with Thrasher, who he said was more than just an AAU coach. Hinton said he held him accountable on and off the court.

"He was always hard on us, at practice, off the court, at school, he was hard on us, 'Yo send me your grades,' — like he don't play that," Hinton said.

Jessica Bass

Hinton said he lost both his father and older brother to gun violence within years of one another. Now, he's lost another person. He and Thrasher's family, friends and players gathered on Halloween night to remember the man who was always there for them.

"When my dad passed away ... when my brother passed away, he was there for me, right there, standing next to me while I was crying in his arms," Hinton said.

Jessica Bass, the team mom for the 4D United AAU team, said losing Thrasher leaves a void in the kids' lives during a pivotal time.

"He cared for them boys a lot — he was there any time I called him, I said, 'Antonio they need something,' he didn't hesitate he was there," Bass said.

Moments before they lit candles and released balloons into the air for their coach, our cameras captured officers, one with a rifle, banging on a neighbor's door, as they try to find out who was behind Thrasher's death.

"Stop the killing," said Bass. "It's hurting these babies they shouldn't have to go through this at such a young age."

