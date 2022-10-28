16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including charges related to 3 separate murders

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old was indicted Friday for a total of 20 charges, including six counts of murder, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

Michael Madaris was 15 at the time of the murders, which all took place in September and October 2021.

Madaris is being tried as an adult. The rest of his charges include five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.

The six counts of murder stem from three separate homicides.

Madaris' first murder indictment is for the Sept. 27, 2021, shooting death of Avante Baker Beatty in Avondale. Deters said Madaris and an unknown accomplice parked their vehicle in a parking lot and both opened fire on Beatty, striking him multiple times.

The second murder happened Oct. 12, 2021, in Evanston as Madaris stood out of the sunroof of a moving vehicle and fired multiple shots, killing Yarsellay Sammie, according to Deters.

Lastly, on Oct. 13, 2021, Madaris once again stood out of a sunroof of a moving vehicle and fired multiple shots at Javier Randolph, Deters said. Randolph attempted to flee as Madaris and another suspect exited the vehicle, chased Randolph down into a backyard fatally shooting him multiple times, according to Deters.

All three victims were targeted because they were rival gang members, Deters said.

Madaris is also accused of kidnapping another juvenile with the help of others on Sept. 7, 2021. Madaris and the others brought the juvenile into a residence, held him at gunpoint and forced him to disrobe and dance. The entire ordeal was recorded on video.

"I could not believe the inhumanity directed at another human being," Deters said.

The 60-second or so video from the kidnapping shows the juvenile screaming for help as guns are drawn in his face.

"Go faster, go faster!" someone yells in the video as he dances.

Deters said that Madaris kidnapped this juvenile because he was found listening to a rap song from a a rival group.

Madaris is currently being held at the Hamilton County Youth Detention Center on a $8 million bail.

"This type of violent criminal is not fixable," Deters said. "And this office will do everything in our power to ensure this guy never gets out."

