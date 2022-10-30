Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiAvondale

Actions

40-year-old man dead following shooting along Avondale street

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Hutchins Ave Shooting
Posted at 11:16 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 11:19:29-04

CINCINNATI — One man is dead following a Sunday morning shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police Sgt. Michael Machenheimer said.

Police responded to 827 Hutchins Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. for a report of 10 shots picked up on CPD's ShotSpotter. Shortly after, CPD received a report of a man laying in the street.

There, police found a 40-year-old man laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, Machenheimer said. He also said multiple shell casings were surrounding the victim's body.

Authorities attempted CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the man because family is still being notified.

Machenheimer said one witness believes they saw a black truck leave the scene traveling south on Hutchins following the shooting, but police have not confirmed this.

At this time, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

READ MORE:
Woman shot, teenager grazed by bullet, after shootout between 2 cars in St. Bernard
Two men indicted for shooting death of 33-year-old in North Fairmount
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges from 3 separate murders and a kidnapping

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 9 First Warning Weather FREE anytime!