40-year-old man dead following shooting along Avondale street

CINCINNATI — One man is dead following a Sunday morning shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police Sgt. Michael Machenheimer said.

Police responded to 827 Hutchins Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. for a report of 10 shots picked up on CPD's ShotSpotter. Shortly after, CPD received a report of a man laying in the street.

There, police found a 40-year-old man laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, Machenheimer said. He also said multiple shell casings were surrounding the victim's body.

Authorities attempted CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the man because family is still being notified.

Machenheimer said one witness believes they saw a black truck leave the scene traveling south on Hutchins following the shooting, but police have not confirmed this.

At this time, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

