Woman shot and killed in car on Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A woman was shot and killed in her car along Reading Road in Avondale Monday afternoon, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln/University Avenue. The roadway is shut down starting at Linton Street down to Martin Luther King Blvd.

Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis said they found a woman with gunshot wounds in a gray SUV along Reading Road. That woman was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Davis said the shooting appears to have been from one car to another, but did not have any suspects or lookout information.

