Cincinnati Police investigate deadly early-morning shooting on Metro bus that left 1 dead, 1 injured near zoo

CINCINNATI — A shooting early Saturday morning on a Metro bus left one person dead and a second person hurt, Cincinnati police confirmed.

Metro spokesperson Brandy Jones said in a statement that a fight on the bus at approximately 5:30 a.m. ended in a shooting. The bus was on Route 46 near Erkenbrecher Avenue and Dury Avenue, Jones said.

"No other passengers or the operator were injured during the incident," she said. "We commend the swift actions of the bus operator in immediately alerting authorities, as well as the rapid response by the Cincinnati Police Department that led to the apprehension of the suspect."

Cincinnati police confirmed they found one adult dead on the bus from the shooting. The coroner responded to the scene shortly after 8 a.m., but authorities have not yet released the victim's name.

Police say they found a second adult nearby outside the Cincinnati Children's Hospital, suffering from what they described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators have not yet confirmed to WCPO whether they have anyone in custody in connection with the shooting and have not released a description of anyone they may be searching for.

The crime scene remained active as of 9 a.m.

"Violence of any kind will not be tolerated on our system," Jones said in the statement. "The safety and security of our customers and employees is our highest priority, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone who relies on Metro services every day. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as the investigation continues."

Police are expected to release additional details on Saturday morning as the investigation continues.