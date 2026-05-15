He almost quit on his first day. 48 years later, this Norwood man is still working with his brother at Skyline

CINCINNATI — Dan Junker’s shift is over. But he still has his gloves on.

“This one’s mine,” Junker said.

He’s holding two cheese coneys and a three-way. His brother, the director of catering at Skyline, started his shift 30 minutes ago. When Dan asks if I want my microphone back, I tell him to taste it first and tell me how it is.

“I don’t need to take a bite to tell you how it is,” he said.

Dan is 70 years old, and he only works part time now. But for him, part time means five days a week at this Skyline Chili until 2:30 p.m. And after most shifts, he makes himself lunch.

I ask if he ever gets tired of the food and he shakes his head.

“How do you think I stay so skinny?”

WATCH: They both almost quit. Now, these brothers have been at Skyline for 48 years

These brothers have worked at Skyline for 48 years

One by one, employees at the Skyline in Oakley look at pictures laid out on the counter.

“That one’s Dan," a server said. "He’s in the checkered shirt.”

The pictures are of the brothers at a wedding, on vacation and with a Cincinnati Reds player. That one is from the first year they started working at the Skyline a few miles down the road.

“We both had hair back then,” Dan said.

And they have name tags to prove it. Pinned to the their polos, under the names, both tags say: 1978.

No one else has dates on theirs.

Keith BieryGolick An old family photo of Dan and Doug Junker. After 48 years, they still work together once a week at the Skyline Chili in Oakley.

Doug Junker is the catering manager for several restaurants, so he doesn't always work at this Skyline. But every Wednesday, he spends a little time with brother.

"It’s fun to see their interactions. They’re both very different people," said Maddie Wilson, a coworker. "I have a brother and a sister. And I cannot imagine working with them."

At different points during their shifts, the Junkers both tell me they had terrible first days. Because when they started at the Skyline in Norwood, there was a General Motors facility nearby. And on payday, the restaurant was always packed.

It was Doug’s first job, and he tells me he wanted to quit.

“I’m glad I didn’t,” Doug said.

Because at different points during their shift, again, they both tell me the same inspirational quote: “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

There's wisdom in that, but who you work with might be just as important. The Junkers are living proof.

“It’s been a great 48 years,” Doug said, arm around his brother. “And we’re looking forward to the next 48.”

They both smile.