Cincinnati police: 3 shot during robbery in Avondale

According to investigators, the three victims are expected to recover.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Oct 04, 2022
CINCINNATI  — Police are searching for a suspect after a late night shooting in Avondale left three people injured.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Reading Road and Carplin Place just a few blocks away from UC Medical Center.

Investigators said all three victims were taken to the hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries.

Cincinnati police said this was part of an aggravated robbery.

So far there have been no arrests.

Police have not provided a suspect description.

