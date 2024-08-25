Avondale residents still dealing with pests, plumbing issues roughly 10 months after burst pipe in apartment

CINCINNATI — Health and safety issues are continually plaguing an apartment complex in Avondale, and residents say they are hearing very little from the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority.

“Since the November incident we’re still going through plumbing issues," Stephanie Kinley said.

In November 2023, Kinley was one of 91 residents forced to move into hotels due to a burst pipe underneath their apartment building on Reading Road.

The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority moved residents into hotels in Sharonville, where they stayed for weeks.

Since residents moved back in after the burst pipe, Kinley says management and the lack of maintenance has gotten worse. She said there's also a smell of sewage and bucking floors in one apartment.

“[In] 713 there was [a] bed bug infestation, and they were supposed to do something," Kinley said.

But a month later, even as problems persist, including plumbing issues, Kinley says no action has been taken to treat the bedbugs. The lack of action lead her to put out her own type of “exterminating powder.”

“Most of us are... we are people of color and disabled and we need help," Kinley said. “We need livable, habitable, safe, habitable conditions. We deserve that. We are not asking for anything extra.”

Cincinnati Health Department records show the property was cited on Aug. 9. The records show inspectors found a hot water supply pipe leak in the basement and because of this defective plumbing, it caused unsanitary conditions.

WCPO 9 has reached out to the site manager, but they have not yet responded.