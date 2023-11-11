'I’m exhausted': Around 90 residents displaced from Avondale apartment after pipe bursts

CINCINNATI — Around 90 residents are displaced after a pipe burst underneath their Avondale apartment building, knocking out power.

The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority moved residents into hotels in Sharonville, where they have been staying in the hotels for about a week.

“I guess it could be worse,” said Karla, a tenant who returned to the building on Reading Road Friday to gather some belongings. “We could have no place to go.”

Another tenant, Papa Moussa Tall, said he did not have any extra clothes when the building shut down.

Other residents told WCPO they had time to gather belongings, but many did not expect to be displaced for this long.

“We’re so far away,” Karla said. “Some people don't have cars.”

Residents told WCPO that many in the building are elderly, and many don’t drive. The hotels are located about 10 miles away from the apartment building.

“The tenants are mad,” said Shawn Freeman, who just moved into the building in September.

A representative from CMHA told WCPO that the housing authority is paying for hotels and meals. Plus, CMHA will provide financial assistance to help cover wasted food due to loss of power.

The representative said the goal is to get residents back on Monday. He said crews had to wait for the electrical box to dry out, and that they were waiting for parts to come in that had been delayed. Those parts arrived Friday.

“They say one thing, then another,” Freeman said. “Say we will be home a certain day, but turn around.”

Liz Hines, who also lives in the building, said she feels horrible for the elderly residents impacted.

“I’m exhausted,” she said. “I'm just tired. I wanted to go to my apartment.”

“You appreciate everything that they’re doing, but we want our bed,” said Karla.