A Cincinnati father's search for his son's killer continues 18 years after fatal shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — “We would like anyone with any information to come forward.”

Terry Jones has been waiting 18 years to learn who killed his son, Jason Wynn. He’s worried he’ll die never knowing.

“I know God will take care of it. If it don’t get solved in my lifetime I know that something will happen,” Jones said.

The 22-year-old was shot and killed on March 1, 2006. Jones said his son was shot behind a church on Forest Avenue in Avondale. He said he stumbled out to the street where he collapsed and died.

“I was watching a TV program,” Jones said. “They say somebody got killed on Forest. I’m looking at it on TV, the body is in the sheet and I’m just knowing, vibes coming to me like I’m just knowing that’s Jason.”

Jones has been hosting a vigil for his son almost every year since he was killed, hoping one day he’ll know who pulled the trigger. This year it was held at his son’s gravesite at Vine Street Cemetery.

“I know some people have ideas. I don’t know personally, or know the people personally who was supposed to be responsible for it,” Jones said.

Wynn’s cousin Mae Richardson believes someone knows something.

“If you know things and you say nothing then you’re a part of the problem,” Richardson said. “You are allowing these bad guys to get away with these actions, and as long as they are allowed to get away with it, there’s no consequences, they'll continue to do so, and it may be your family the next time.”

Richardson said her family’s pain hasn’t gone away.

“Eighteen years and it’s still as disturbing as it was today,” Jones said.

Jones said his son has three children. He said Wynn’s youngest son never got a chance to meet his dad because he wasn’t born yet.

“He was a good young man,” Jones said. “He was getting his life together then — like everybody, trying to be a rapper. He was actually signed to a record label.”

Jones said his son’s case has gone cold. The last update he said he got was in either 2008 or 2009 when he called about it.

He said he truthfully doesn’t believe police will find out who killed his son, but he said he does have a little hope left that they will. He said other families have gotten answers 20 years later.

It’s why Jones and the rest of Wynn’s family and friends are begging for someone to come forward. So they can finally get closure and get justice for Wynn.

If you have any information about Wynn’s death, call the Cincinnati Police Department or Crimestoppers to stay anonymous.