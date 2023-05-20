Annual police memorial service honors Greater Cincinnati fallen officers, adds new name to monument

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's observance of National Police Week culminated in a memorial ceremony attended by dozens of members of Greater Cincinnati law enforcement agencies. Officers' families and friends joined in to honor the many local lives lost in the line of duty.

Friday's events started with a somber service in Fountain Square where photos of officers who have died in recent years were displayed for attendees to see.

After the service concluded, a motorcade and color guard led a march to Cincinnati's Police Memorial on Ezzard Charles Drive across from CPD District 1 headquarters in the West End.

That ceremony included speeches, bagpipes, a bugler playing Taps, a 21-gun salute and even a flyover from the Butler County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

149 officers have lost their lives in the line of duty in Greater Cincinnati's history, and while the honor extended to all of them Friday, the spotlight shined on two: CPD Patrolman David Cole and Springfield Township Officer Tim Unwin.

In 1974, Cole died trying to stop two men from robbing a UDF. He was shot 5 times — the last two execution-style.

Fraternal Order of Police Queen City Lodge No. 69 president Dan Hils opened the ceremony and made a special dedication to Cole.

"When I looked at the list of (surviving family) expected today, I saw at the top of the list from the longest time ago was David Cole," Hils said.

Cole's widow Cheryl was in the crowd Friday. Hils said he's worked on parole cases with her for years and has been deeply affected by the love Cheryl still carries for her late husband.

"I thought it would be the best way to recognize everybody's loss because her loss, in terms of years has been the greatest," Hils said.

Forty-nine years after Cole's death, Cheryl said Hil's recognition came as a surprise.

"It really meant so much. I appreciate it because David and all the other officers deserve to be honored today and every day for their sacrifice," Cheryl said. "We always knew in the back of our minds, we talked about it, that something could happen because of his police family, because of his dad, but we never dwelled upon it. It was just a shock and to this day it's still a shock."

Hils, a former CPD officer of 35 years, also mentioned the names of other fallen CPD officers.

"Cliff George, that was in 1987," Hils said. "And then we had a decade without any loss but in '97, a scene that I was on, Dan Pope and Ron Jeter were both lost in the same night, and then we lost Kevin Crayon in between that."

The last CPD officer to die in the line of duty was Sonny Kim in 2015. Working on his off day, he was shot and killed by a fleeing suspect.

Unwin received large recognition as well. His family was in attendance as Springfield Township Chief Rick Bley gave remarks.

"Let our memories of Tim, and all the others who gave their lives in the line of duty, not be ones of sadness but a celebration of lives lived,” Bley said. “Allow their sacrifice to work good things through our communities.”

Unwin was responding to a call for help on March 31 when he lost control of his car and crashed into another car. The impact killed Unwin and the other driver, William Dunson.

Officers presented a wreath in Unwin's honor and placed his photo alongside it.

Unwin's name is now the latest to be etched in memoriam.

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge also presented a select few current officers with Medals of Valor for the courage and heroism they displayed in three separate incidents in 2022.

"I think it's important that people back them and support them and do all that they can for them," said Cheryl.