'A few very helpful people were able to point us in the right direction': Fans help band find stolen gear

CINCINNATI — The popular local band, Dead Humor, is back on the stage after facing a massive setback that stopped the group's progress.

Late last month, the band announced on Instagram that more than $6,000 worth of gear was stolen from their truck near the University of Cincinnati. Someone took a bass guitar, two pedal boards fully loaded with more than 20 pedals, three power supplies, cables and an amp head. More than 30 merch t-shirts were also stolen, the band said.

Police were notified and an investigation began but the Cincinnati music scene wasn't just going to stand by and wait. Fellow musicians and fans worked together to find the equipment and by early October, they got a lead.

"A few very helpful people were able to point us in the right direction and lead us to a pawn shop." The band wrote in an Instagram post. "Before we were even able to reach out, a member from the store hit us up saying they may have our gear."

According to the band, every single piece of gear was accounted for, but the fight for justice isn't over yet.

"We're still dealing with authorities to figure out who may be responsible," the band said. "There's still the issue of the hundreds of dollars worth of merch that was also taken. We're still figuring out how we may address that."

In the meantime, the band said they are now able to play all of their upcoming shows.

"We have such an amazing network of friends, family and fans who have our back. Thank you," the band said.

Right now, Dead Humor is working on writing and recording new music.

They were one of the featured musical artists for BLINK 2022.

Click here to listen to the group.

