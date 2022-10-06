PromoWest Productions officially cancels Bunbury Music Festival

CINCINNATI — PromoWest Productions has officially announced that Bunbury Music Festival won't be returning to Cincinnati.

"Bunbury will not be returning in the way that fans have grown to know and love it," PromoWest Productions said.

The company detailed how the last few years have been difficult for the music industry, especially independent festivals.

Instead of the festival's typical weekend in June at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove, PromoWest said it is planning to work on some Bunbury-themed shows and events for the near future but hasn't detailed what those would be.

"Thank you all for the years of support, fun and music and we hope to see you all at a show very soon," PromoWest said.

Bunbury Music Festival began in 2012 and was purchased by PromoWest Productions in 2014. The festival has hosted the likes of Post Malone, Jack White, Florence and the Machine and more.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. In 2022, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic and "supply chain issues," per PromoWest Productions.

