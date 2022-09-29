'This couldn't come at a worse time': Local band robbed of half their equipment

CINCINNATI — The popular local band, Dead Humor, is facing a major setback after they said more than half of their equipment was stolen out of the back of their truck.

According to an Instagram post, someone took a bass guitar, two pedal boards fully loaded with more than 20 pedals, three power supplies, cables and an amp head.

The band said the equipment is worth more than $6,000. Someone also took about 30 merch t-shirts.

The band's truck was parked outside a home on Ravine Street near UC's campus. Members discovered the break-in Tuesday.

"Some of this equipment we've had since the very beginning of the band. A lot of which is literally irreplaceable," the band said on social media. "While there's never a good time to get robbed, this couldn't come at a worse time between us writing and practicing new material, and the arrival of October which is historically our busiest month."

The band is working on setting up a fundraiser to help replace some of what was stolen.

They said they filed a report with Cincinnati police and have notified pawn shops and music stores across the city to keep an eye out for their equipment.

Here are the pictures and names of everything the band said was taken from them:

Photo by: Dead Humor

Dead Humor has been a staple in the Cincinnati music scene for years and many local bands they've worked with are coming together to make all of their fans aware of the situation.

"We are so grateful and humbled by all the support we are getting right now," the band said. "It feels so good to know so many friends, family, fellow musicians and good people in general are willing to help when tragedy strikes. We love y'all and the search continues."

Right now the band is working on writing and recording new music.

Click here to listen to the group.