Officials search for woman who escaped Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI — A woman being booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center escaped Wednesday while others were being officially released, the sheriff's office said.

Melissa Cordell, 37, was brought into the intake area for a misdemeanor theft charge just before 3 p.m. while other individuals were being released. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was able to exit during the process. Officials are investigating the details surrounding her escape.

Cordell, now wanted on an escape warrant, has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Her last known address is on Hunt Road in Blue Ash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's criminal investigation section at 513-851-6000 or text the tip line at 513-586-5533.

WCPO has chosen to use a mugshot in this story because there is a warrant out for Cordell. Read more about our mugshot policy here.

