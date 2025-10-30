'100% political' | Police Chief Theetge's family calls for transparency at city council meeting

CINCINNATI — Family members of Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge spoke Wednesday at city council after she was placed on administrative leave.

A group of her supporters, dressed in t-shirts reading, "I stand with Police Chief Theetge," called for full transparency and accountability after the city launched an investigation into the effectiveness of her leadership.

We spoke with Russ Neville, one of Theetge's brothers, who addressed councilmembers directly at the meeting.

"So the question is, are you leaders or followers?" Russ asked the council.

We also spoke to Neville outside of the council chambers and asked him about how much politics may have played a role in the city's move, given the fact that we are days away from citywide elections.

"I think it is 100% political, I think the mayor is driving it, I think the city manager has shown weak leadership, ironic that they're questioning Chief Theetge's leadership," Russ said.

Hear the emotional testimony from Theetge's family members and their calls for accountability

Family and supporters of Chief Teresa Theetge address city council

We also heard from Teresa Theetge's son, Anthony Theetge, during the meeting.

"You guys all need to take a look inside of yourselves and think morals over politics," Anthony said. "Your silence, each and every one of you, is absolutely deafening."

Another one of Chief Theetge's brothers, Mike Neville, gave his thoughts on the matter.

"Chief Theetge deserves a fair process and respect of this body for the decades she's given to Cincinnati," Mike said.

Long appeared at a press conference earlier in the day when she was asked about Theetge. There are questions about the correspondence between Long and Theetge in the days and months before the city took action against Theetge. Long said she wasn't going to comment because it was a personnel matter.

During Wednesday's city council meeting, Long appeared after the public comment period. We tried to speak to her about what Theetge's family said, but she exited the council chambers through a side door without commenting. Mayor Aftab Pureval also exited out of the meeting through a side door before we could speak to him.

Pureval has repeatedly denied any claims that placing Theetge on administrative leave was political.