$1.7 million in property tax relief could be coming to delinquent Cincinnati homeowners

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council has a new plan to help homeowners who are delinquent on their property tax bills. The Hamilton County Auditor returned $1,782,421 to the city to help struggling families catch up on their property tax bills.

On Monday, the city's budget and finance committee passed the measure. However, there are still questions about who is eligible, how the city would distribute the money and whether there are income restrictions. Before passage, some low- and middle-income housing advocates warned city leaders about what could happen if they did not pass the relief package.

Matt Strauss with the Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency said the passage of generational wealth "is at stake" if something is not done: "Seniors are at the greatest risk."

Others noted it will only get worse for those who were struggling this year.

"Many of these homeowners are going to fall behind in their mortgage payments," Stacy Purcell with Legal Aid Society said. "Another tax bill is coming in January."

The city launched in July the HomeSafe Property Tax Relief Program, which was designed to help those who were struggling to pay their property taxes. It offered up to $10,000 for families who were eligible. However, some residents we spoke with said there should be more widespread relief.

"I think it either needs to be to everybody or means-tested in a way where they're looking at the actual ability to pay rather than whether someone has or hasn't paid," said Bentley Davis, a Camp Washington resident.

Others feel there's a better way for the city to spend the money.

"There's no way you can make it equitable," Oakley resident Steve Deiters said.

We asked him what he felt was the best option.

"Take the money, apply it to outstanding debt that the city has and pay it down," Deiters said.

While there are still questions about how the city will use the money, council member Seth Walsh also offered another solution.

"The state is what's causing this right now," said Walsh. "The state is at fault for this and if we want to change it, we need to force the state to step up and actually help people."