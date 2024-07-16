Cincinnati launches property tax relief program: Here's how you can apply for up to $10,000

CINCINNATI — The HomeSafe Property Tax Relief Program, which will provide eligible homeowners with financial assistance for delinquent property taxes, launched Monday, according to a press release from the City of Cincinnati.

Through the program, eligible homeowners can apply to receive up to $10,000 if they are "currently delinquent on their property taxes," the City of Cincinnati said. This includes delinquent taxes since 2020.

"Hamilton County residents have been struggling to pay their property taxes after last year’s sexennial property reassessment that left nearly 50% of residents with significantly increased bills," the City of Cincinnati said.

In March, a Property Tax Task Force was formed to do the following:



Study what causes property taxes to dramatically increase

Find relief opportunities

Push for long-term solutions for the entire state

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney and Councilmember Mark Jeffreys supported Mayor Aftab Pureval in trying to allocate $1 million "to help low-to-moderate-income homeowners who are delinquent on their property taxes," the City of Cincinnati said.

The funds eventually went to The Department of Community & Economic Development and creation of the relief program.

To be eligible for the program, you must have the following:



A household income that is 80% or lower than the Area Median Income

The property has to be in Cincinnati

The property must be your primary residence

You must be delinquent on property taxes

The City of Cincinnati said "Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis" but said it will use targeted outreach to prioritize the following groups:

Senior citizens who have a fixed income

Homes with dependent children

Homeowners who live in "LIFT" neighborhoods

After your application is received, the city said it could take up to 15 days to be processed.

You can submit your application online, by email at propertytaxrelief@cincinnati-oh.gov or in person at the Department of Community & Economic Development.

To learn more about the HomeSafe Property Tax Relief Program, click here.