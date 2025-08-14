Cincinnati council member Victoria Parks resigns from Veterans Services Commission

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati council member Victoria Parks has resigned from a county commission weeks after backlash over her comments about a violent fight in downtown Cincinnati.

Orlando Sonza, former executive director of the Hamilton County Veteran Services Commission, said Parks submitted a resignation letter this week, providing no reason for why she is stepping down.

The resignation comes after some community members called for Parks to resign from Cincinnati City Council following her social media comments about the people involved in a July 26 fight that has since garnered national attention.

In total, Cincinnati police have identified six victims and charged seven people in connection with what they described as a "violent fight" at the intersection of 4th and Elm streets. Videos posted to social media show people punching and stomping on others, with one man accused of stealing a necklace from one victim in the middle of the fight.

As videos of the fight went viral online, Parks commented on one Facebook post saying the alleged victims "begged for that beat down!"

We spoke to Mayor Aftab Pureval and some of Parks's fellow council members, all of whom condemned her comments.

"I would never expect an elected leader, a colleague of mine, to make such damning, irresponsible statements," council member Meeka Owens said in a statement.

Parks had already announced in January that she would not run for re-election after this term.

The West College Hill native first ran for city council in 2021 after serving as a Hamilton County Commissioner. She served as Commissioner Todd Portune's chief of staff from 2016 to 2019 before filling his spot following his retirement. When she replaced Portune, Parks agreed to vacate her commissioner seat at the end of her term.

We reached out to Parks to discuss her social media comments and calls for her resignation. However, we have yet to hear back.