Officials: Safety systems were not in place at site of fatal trench collapse, preliminary info suggests

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Miami Township Police Department are investigating after a fatal trench collapse in Clermont County Friday afternoon.

Officials said three men were putting underground pipes in on Valley Forge Drive Friday afternoon when the trench collapsed around them. It took approximately six hours total to get two of the men out of the trench. Both were taken to UC Medical Center, where they remain. One man was pronounced dead after the injuries he sustained in the collapse.

In a release, Miami Township Fire and EMS says preliminary information suggests the men were contractors working to install water control piping. Officials says standard trench safety systems, which are normally required for the work they were doing, "were not in place."

Fire Chief Dave Jetter told the WCPO 9 I-Team that the contractor's name is Luxury Pools by Whispering Creek, a company out of New Carlisle, Ohio. The OSHA website says Luxury Pools and its related landscaping company, Whispering Creek, have no violation history.

OSHA representatives did respond to the scene and are looking into whether the trench complied with safety standards for water control piping installation.

Additionally, the Miami Township Police Department is investigating what happened. According to a police report we obtained, police are looking at possible charges of reckless homicide and negligent assault. Police have said no charges have been filed at this time.

Officials have yet to release the name of the man who died.