Ben Stiller spotted wearing Dayton Dragons merchandise at New York Knicks game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — Is Ben Stiller a Dayton Dragons fan?

The actor was spotted sporting the team's merch while sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game Friday.

Stiller is a known die-hard Knicks fan — and yet, he chose to show off his Ohio pride instead.

In a star-studded Knicks Instagram post, Stiller is featured wearing a Dayton Dragons jacket.

The team went on to share another post of Stiller, this time a video of Jordan Clarkson bumping into him while running off the court.

The Dragons, a High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, were quick to respond in a social media post Saturday, reading, "Chat...I think he might be one of us."

Chat… I think he might be one of us 🤭👀



📷 @BenStiller pic.twitter.com/v3dGnhAj42 — Dayton Dragons (@DragonsBaseball) December 6, 2025

Last year, Stiller was seen filming his movie "Nutcrackers" in the town of Wilmington, Ohio.

Wilmington, located in Clinton County, has a population of around 12,000. Stiller took to X to thank residents for their kindness during his time there.

"Thanks everyone in Wilmington for being so kind and generous," Stiller's post read. "Loved filming here!"

The actor also shared a photo of himself standing in front of the Clinton County Historical Center. The center had a sign outside that read, "Ben — we're ready for Night at the Museum 4. How about you?"

"Let's go for #4," Stiller's post on X read.

“Nutcrackers” marked Stiller’s first film lead role in six years.

Before his time filming in Wilmington, Stiller already had another connection to Ohio — one directly to Dayton.

After tornadoes ripped through cities in Montgomery, Greene and Mercer counties in 2019, he was one of many celebrities who jumped in to donate.