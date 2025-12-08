Ben Stiller spotted wearing Dayton Dragons merchandise at New York Knicks game

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NEW YORK, NEW YORK — Is Ben Stiller a Dayton Dragons fan?

The actor was spotted sporting the team's merch while sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game Friday.

Stiller is a known die-hard Knicks fan — and yet, he chose to show off his Ohio pride instead.

In a star-studded Knicks Instagram post, Stiller is featured wearing a Dayton Dragons jacket.

The team went on to share another post of Stiller, this time a video of Jordan Clarkson bumping into him while running off the court.

The Dragons, a High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, were quick to respond in a social media post Saturday, reading, "Chat...I think he might be one of us."

Last year, Stiller was seen filming his movie "Nutcrackers" in the town of Wilmington, Ohio.

Wilmington, located in Clinton County, has a population of around 12,000. Stiller took to X to thank residents for their kindness during his time there.

"Thanks everyone in Wilmington for being so kind and generous," Stiller's post read. "Loved filming here!"

The actor also shared a photo of himself standing in front of the Clinton County Historical Center. The center had a sign outside that read, "Ben — we're ready for Night at the Museum 4. How about you?"

"Let's go for #4," Stiller's post on X read.

“Nutcrackers” marked Stiller’s first film lead role in six years.

Before his time filming in Wilmington, Stiller already had another connection to Ohio — one directly to Dayton.

After tornadoes ripped through cities in Montgomery, Greene and Mercer counties in 2019, he was one of many celebrities who jumped in to donate.

