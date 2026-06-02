When will Blue Ash’s new pool be ready to open? Here’s the latest timeline.

WCPO 9's Alex Null covers the east side. If you have a story that you'd like Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at alex@wcpo.com.

After almost a year of construction, Blue Ash officials say their new pool is just weeks away from opening.

Construction on the $11 million project began at the end of last summer. Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kruse gave us a tour of the pool Tuesday. He said some of the new features include more shade, a larger pool deck and three big water slides.

One new feature is the pool's new zero-depth entrance.

“It’s like a beach access," Kruse said.

WATCH: Kruse showed us the new pool features just weeks before it's expected to open

Blue Ash's $11 million pool weeks away from opening

From the shallow end to the swimming lanes, everything is now connected.

Kruse said that helps with upkeep.

“We actually have more footprint of water, less gallons, so it’s a little more efficient in maintaining it," Kruse said.

Kruse said roughly 30,000 to 40,000 people come to the pool annually. He said most of the changes were driven by input from residents.

“We actually even came out here on the pool deck a couple times last year during pool season on 95-degree days and put up our tents and asked questions specifically on what folks wanted to see," Kruse said.

It's not just a new pool, either. Kruse said there will be eight new tennis courts and six pickleball courts.

Kruse said the winter months posed challenges for construction, delaying the original goal of opening by June 1.

Still, he said he's hopeful it will open sometime in mid to late June.

"You’ve got two dozen guys out here today," Kruse said. "Multiple crews and this thing is gonna get done as fast as it possibly can.”

Kruse said crews are focusing on finishing the pool first, with the goal of finishing the courts later this summer.

"It needs to have all of these specific amenities in it, because everyone uses it differently," Kruse said.

You can follow along on the latest updates on the city's website.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 east side reporter Alex Null? Email him at alex@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9's Alex Null covers Cincinnati's East Side. If you have a story there that you'd like him to look into or a news tip, email him at Alex@WCPO.com.