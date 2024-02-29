Police: 1 in custody after SWAT situation at Blue Ash hotel

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A 42-year-old man is in custody after a SWAT situation at a hotel in Blue Ash, police said.

Blue Ash officers responded to the Birch Hill Suites at around 5 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about a hostage situation. When they arrived, police said a man barricaded himself inside a hotel room.

Nearby rooms were evacuated and police said they attempted to negotiate.

At one point, Blue Ash police said the man fired multiple shots through his hotel door. No officers were injured. However, one of the shots hit a water line and caused flooding.

The man was eventually taken into custody and taken to the hospital after police discovered he had cuts to his face. Police said the woman was found safe with no injuries.

Police said the man had multiple warrants for his arrest. He has not been named at this time.