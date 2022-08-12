Watch Now
PD: Woman found dead, boy injured in Blue Ash

Posted at 10:05 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 11:24:05-04

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A woman was found dead and child was found injured early Tuesday morning in Blue Ash, the Blue Ash Police Department said.

Approximately at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, Blue Ash officer Peter Bronner found an 8-year-old boy walking along Williamson Road with a severe leg injury. The officer used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding from the injury, which EMTs said most likely saved the boy's life.

The boy said he was at a room at the Sonesta ES Suites and was injured by a broken window. Police reported to the hotel and located a room where a woman was found dead inside the bathroom due to a gunshot wound.

The boy's injury and the woman's death are bring investigated by Blue Ash police.

Bronner has also been nominated for a Meritorious Police Service Commendation for his quick response with the injured child.

