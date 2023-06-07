MadTree Brewing plans to open third location at Blue Ash's Summit Park

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Get ready beer lovers, MadTree Brewing has announced plans to open a new location.

The brewery, which first began crafting beer in 2013, is planning to open "MadTree Parks & Rec" at Summit Park in Blue Ash. It's unclear when the taproom would be ready for the public.

MadTree Parks & Rec will mark the brewery's third location on top of its Oakley taproom and MadTree Alcove in Over-the-Rhine, which opened in spring 2022. The City of Blue Ash council is expected to vote on the plan Thursday.

Brian Kruse, Blue Ash parks and recreation director, said MadTree was a "perfect match" for Summit Park.

"Their leadership has been very successful in not only redeveloping existing spaces, but also enhancing the community through a commitment to the environment and local well-being," Kruse said.

The Blue Ash space will re-imagine a 15,000-square-foot airplane hangar into an "outdoor recreation destination," according to the brewery. The concept will have features that cater to all ages in the park, which is a popular spot for families in the area.

Visitors at MadTree Parks & Rec will be able to enjoy cornhole, walking trails, a variety of outdoor seating and more while sipping on MadTree's beers, such as the Legendary Lager or Psychopathy IPA.

Provided by MadTree Brewing

"This is a fantastic opportunity as it checks so many boxes for us like being an extension of an already fantastic park system, centrally located, and bringing a building back to life," said Brady Duncan, co-founder of MadTree. "We love that people will be able to spend the whole day enjoying fun activities along with food and drinks with friends and family."

MadTree has yet to announce exactly what type of food options the new location will provide. The brewery's Oakley taproom serves Catch-A-Fire pizza, while Alcove has a full sit-down menu.

MadTree would join the growing list of restaurants and businesses at Summit Park, which already features Senate, The Brown Dog Cafe, Tahona Kitchen and Bar, Nanny Belle's, Sugar and Spice and Higher Gravity crafthaus. The park also has a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) that includes most of Summit Park and the Neighborhoods of Summit Park.

