Blue Ash approves Summit Park DORA district

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Hamilton County is adding another DORA to its list.

Blue Ash City Council voted 6-1 Thursday to approve a DORA, designated outdoor refreshment area, that includes most of Summit Park and the Neighborhoods of Summit Park.

The approved DORA will start June 1 following approval from the Ohio Department of Liquor Control.

Wyoming, Cheviot, Milford, Hamilton and The Banks have all implemented some form of a DORA in the area. Westwood approved a DORA along Harrison Avenue near West Side Brewing and Ivory House in December 2021.

In a previous city memo, staff stated, “The purpose of the Blue Ash DORA is to further the City’s Comprehensive Plan concept of 'Alive After Five,' provide an additional amenity to visitors of Summit Park and the Neighborhoods at Summit Park, deliver an economic benefit to businesses, and offer an additional incentive for restaurants to locate within the area.”

Some expressed concerns for public safety due to children's playgrounds within the DORA. The council said they can amend their resolution if it becomes an issue.

Shawn McCoy, chef and owner at the Brown Dog Cafe, said he believes the DORA will help bring a boost to the businesses at Summit Park following a difficult pandemic.

“Through COVID, you were allowed to take a drink out. That was wonderful. People did that. This is the same thing, only it’s made into a law,” he said. “It’s a little added revenue stream. We’re here still, but there’s a lot of pain and loss. Everything we can do, we need to do, so yes give me another revenue stream."

Other businesses in the area include Nanny Belle’s, Higher Gravity, Senate Blue Ash and Tahona Kitchen and Bar.

