Step inside this new Over-the-Rhine restaurant to share space with amazing Cincinnati history

CINCINNATI — When MadTree opened its new restaurant, Alcove, on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine, it re-energized a building with ties to the founding of the World Series, Billboard Magazine and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

"You get Cincinnati history all in one space," said Brian Powers, a music and reference librarian with the Cincinnati-Hamilton County Public Library. "You've got a chance to talk about sports, you can talk about music, you can talk about politics."

It all started with a German immigrant, injured in the Civil War, who wanted a space where the entire city felt comfortable. Heinrich (Henry) Wielert ran a small saloon at what is now 1410 Vine Street for a few years, expanding with a new building in 1873. The facade featured the date and his initials.

The cafe grew to include a pavilion and house band. The guests included everyone from the city's most powerful to families from the predominantly German neighborhood. There were many regulars and friends of Wielert.

"The obituaries at the time say that his place became so successful partly because of his personality and how good he was at interacting with all different kinds of people," said Carol Trosset, Wielert's great-great-granddaughter.

For years, George "Boss" Cox had a table on the north wall reserved. The head of the city's infamous Republican political machine was known to conduct party business and influence the conduct and decisions at city hall from the cafe.

"He pretty much held court there," said Chris Smith, a reference librarian with the Cincinnati-Hamilton County Public Library. "He decided political fates and ended political careers [there]."

Members of the popular house band were the first to be recruited for the fledgling group of musicians who would form the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Among the patrons listening to those musicians, were two local pamphlet magnates — William Donaldson and James Hennegen. Over a beer at Wielert's, the pair reportedly came up with the idea for a trade publication for the emerging advertising business of billboards.

Billboard Magazine grew and the founders grew apart. And, again over a beer at Wielert's, the two sketched a separation agreement.

"Apparently they wrote it down and put it in a bottle and supposedly in the archives of Billboard Magazine is this handwritten agreement," Powers said.

It's been reported that a similar meeting, also over a beer at Wielert's, led to what we now know as Major League Baseball's World Series.

"There are other people who are also known to have spent a lot of time here, including the people who helped found the Cincinnati Zoo," said Trosset, of Andrew Erkenbrecher.

The saloon passed to Wielert's son after his death in 1892, but it closed during Prohibition. The building was used for a number of purposes after, including a church and teen center.

In the neighboring building, once part of Wielert's, a scrappy fighter named Ezzard Charles was working out for an upcoming run in the heavyweight category. The third floor of the building featured a ring and gallery. "The Cincinnati Cobra" would win the World Heavyweight Champion in 1949.

The old Wielert's building sat empty for years before 3CDC bought the building and Oakley-based MadTree Brewing rented the space for a restaurant, Alcove. It opened in March 2022.

"I think we're trying to honor the history and the intent of how [Wielert] built this space," said Brady Duncan, a MadTree co-founder.

In many ways, what's old is new again. Who knows what history will be made in 1410 Vine Street this time.