Rhinegeist, Cincy Reigns team up to create beer that benefits UC Bearcat student-athletes

CINCINNATI — Rhinegeist Brewery has teamed up with Cincy Reigns to create a beer that will benefit UC student-athletes.

"Cincy Light" is expected to be released some time in the fall, and it's described as a light lager that captures the spirit of Cincinnati.

The beer is "a crisp and refreshing brew designed by the talented brewing team at Rhinegeist for tailgating, taking in a game, or unwinding with friends after a day of exploring the City of Seven Hills."

The beer marks the first light lager Rhinegeist has ever brewed, and Adam Bankovich, CEO of Rhinegeist, said 100% of the brewery's design team are UC grads.

Raise a toast to triumph! 🍻#CincyLight, a light lager made in partnership between Cincy Reigns and @rhinegeist, is coming this fall. Proceeds support student-athletes!



Learn more at https://t.co/PPnPxoPVWE.



📰 - https://t.co/hPdz9ldsTf pic.twitter.com/CjojfscWsa — Cincy Reigns Collective (@CincyReigns) May 16, 2023

"As a long-standing partner of UC Athletics, we look forward to furthering our commitment to the city and the department," Bankovich said.

Prior to Cincy Light's release, Rhinegeist worked with UC Athletics for the first time in 2013 through Bearcats Sport Properties.

The partnership also is happening as UC becomes a "Power 5" program. The school enters the Big 12 on July 1.

The beer is a collaboration with Cincy Reigns, which is a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective that helps UC student-athletes monetize their personal brands, while also working alongside Cincinnati's other fundraising initiatives.

In order to benefit the athletes, a portion of all retail sales from Cincy Light will support NIL efforts for UC student-athletes.

Other than the beer, the collaboration between Cincy Reigns and Rhinegeist will include exclusive fundraising events at Rhinegeist in support of Cincy Reigns and other community initiatives.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rhinegeist, a company that shares our passion for championing the Cincinnati community and bringing people together around a cause," said Brian Fox, chair of the Cincy Reigns board of directors.

Cincy Light will be available for purchase throughout Cincinnati wherever Rhinegeist is sold.