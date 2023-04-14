'She would have changed the world': Mother of woman killed in I-275 crash tells her story

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lucretia Hyman said her daughter Janaya Glover was bubbly, spontaneous and ambitious with a goal to help young boys and girls learn as a high school teacher until tragedy struck Friday night.

Glover was among three people killed when a truck, driven by 29-year-old Andrew Blankenship, collided with her car, another vehicle and a AAA truck providing them roadside assistance on I-275 in Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Her grandfather, Gerald Hyman, said Glover was going to school to be a teacher and was focused on raising her 2-year-old son, Avery.

"That's what she wanted to do was to raise her baby," Gerald Hyman said, "and just give him the love that a mother can give a child, and that was taken away from her."

Hyman said she's decided to focus on the good times she shared with her daughter in the wake of her death.

"All we had was happy times with her, so we're going to miss that," Hyman said.

She also asked people for prayers for family friend Rick Glaser who died at the scene trying to help her kids fix the flat tire that left them stranded on the roadside.

"He was always helping us," Hyman said. "He was always there, and any time you call him he was right there. He was there helping my baby."

Hyman said her son John, who's recovering from serious injuries to both legs, was handing Rick his car keys when tragedy struck.

"Please pray for him too because ... he was standing next to his sister when it happened," she said.

Gerald and Lucretia both said they want answers as to what caused the crash, and called for justice to be done if Blankenship did anything wrong.

"We hope that the law enforcement do the right thing," Gerald Hyman said.

"We are all angry, but I won't give him the energy," Hyman said. "I'm going to miss my baby, but I won't give him the energy."

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Monday that excessive speed or impairment were possible factors in the crash. WCPO reached out to the department Wednesday for updates, but was told there was no new information to release from the investigation.

An official hoped to release more details next week.