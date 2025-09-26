School board candidate suspends campaign after reports surface of underage drinking, alleged rape at her home

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman running for Forest Hills School Board has suspended her campaign, according to her campaign Facebook page.

Jodi Harding made the announcement Thursday morning after police reports and body camera footage were released showing the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responding to her home twice in the last year for parties where underage drinking was apparently happening. Following one of those incidents, a police report was filed alleging a teen girl was raped at the home during a party.

"I entered this race as a mom and resident who simply wanted more for our kids," reads the statement on Harding's campaign page. "Throughout this campaign, I have heard from hundreds of parents and neighbors who share the same hope for our schools and our community. While I have always remained focused on that mission, it has become clear that pursuing this role has had a negative impact on my family. That is not a sacrifice I am willing to make — my family is my first priority.

"For more than 25 years, I have dedicated myself to serving this community, and I will continue to do so. I remain committed to putting kids and families first. For these reasons, I am suspending my campaign effective immediately."

WATCH: Body camera footage shows deputies respond to Harding's home 2 times in past year

Candidate suspends campaign after reports of alleged teen parties at her home

Harding is also the chief operating officer for Talbert House, an organization that provides care for children dealing with issues like addiction, mental health, housing or for children in the criminal justice system.

According to a page on Talbert House's website announcing Harding as COO in September 2023, Harding was the chief operating officer of Lighthouse previously. Lighthouse is another organization in Cincinnati that provides services to help children with mental health, behavioral issues, housing, addiction treatment, and more.

Reports from the sheriff's office show deputies responded to Harding's home twice after getting reports of a large party with underage drinking.

The first party happened on Nov. 2, 2024, according to the reports. Body camera footage from the deputy who responded showed Harding's son answer the door, telling officers his mom was on her way home and would be there soon. The deputy tells him neighbors called in a noise complaint, and he apologizes and says he was listening to loud music.

When Harding pulls up to the home, the deputy's body camera shows what appears to be a beer pong table set up in the home's driveway, with multiple red cups still sitting on it, as the deputy walks to the road to meet Harding.

"Apparently, you're hosting a party," the deputy said.

"I was under the impression it'd be about 10 boys," said Harding.

Both agree there seem to be far more people in the home than that. The officer leaves the home shortly after, advising Harding to make sure everyone gets home safely.

Deputies arrived at the home again roughly four months later, on April 19, at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a large party with underage drinking, police reports show. This time, however, Harding was not at home, and her son told deputies she was out of town, body camera footage showed.

Officials asked Harding's son how many people were inside the home for the party, which he admitted he was throwing; the boy responded that there were around 40 people inside. The police report estimates there were over 60 people at the party.

Deputies remarked on how many vehicles were lining the road near the home, and said they were concerned with the teens driving drunk, body camera footage showed. They also spoke about how strong the smell of alcohol was near the home's front door.

During that interaction, police spoke to Harding over the phone, who told them two other parents were on their way to pick up the kids and get them home safely. She admitted to deputies she was not in town.

The deputy asked Harding to have someone come to the door and speak with them.

"Yes, so you're not going in the house, correct?" Harding asked.

"Nope, but we need to talk to somebody," said the deputy.

When the teen opens the front door of the home, his mother is on speaker phone.

"Everybody needs to get the hell out of there," Harding can be heard telling her son in the body camera footage.

Deputies asked everyone to leave the home and wait outside in the driveway; some of the teens appeared to walk home, while some called parents or were taken home by the two mothers who arrived shortly after.

However, an incident report filed just two days later, on April 21, says a 17-year-old girl claimed she was raped at the home between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on April 20.

The girl spoke with school officials, who contacted her mother; the mother then contacted law enforcement, the report indicates.

The police report says the over 40 teens who were at the party in April were from Turpin High School and West Clermont High School; it also acknowledges that the party was hosted "without permission, by their underage son."

The narrative in the report makes no mention of deputies arriving at the home at around 10:30 p.m.; it says the party began on April 19 and continued into the morning hours of April 20.

"It is unknown who supplied the alcohol that was consumed by the group of juveniles," the report reads. "(REDACTED) stated everyone at the party was under the influence of alcohol and remained at the residence throughout the evening, into the early morning of 4/20/25. At approximately 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. on 4/20/25, the crowd of juveniles who were congregating in the basement relocated upstairs."

The girl told police she'd followed a boy willingly upstairs and into a bedroom, where he suggested they "make use of it," the report says. The report says the girl told deputies she consented to kissing him, but nothing further; still, she told police the boy raped her twice without a condom.

The report says a sexual assault evidence kit was consented to, though it's unclear if that was ever completed based on the reports WCPO obtained.

"At this time, (REDACTED) wished to move forward with prosecution," the report reads.

However, it appears no charges were ever filed for the parties or the alleged rape, based on court documents and police reports.

Implications of Harding's withdrawal

The withdrawal has significant implications for the balance of power on the Forest Hills School Board.

Alex Linser, chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party, commented on Harding's decision: "She did the right thing. And so, I think the news that came out was alarming and troubling, and we definitely have to give people credit when they do the right thing."

The Forest Hills School District has been involved in several "culture war" issues recently. For example, in September 2023, the district made headlines when it painted over a mural representing diversity and inclusion, sparking community debate.

Linser said he hopes the potential change in board composition will alter the district's direction.

"In recent years, Republicans have used suburban school districts as venues for them to wage their culture wars, and voters are getting sick of it," he said. "Most voters want to have their kids to go to school, a good school where they're safe every day."

Currently, the Forest Hills School Board consists of two Democrat-backed seats and three Republican seats. The three Republican seats are up for election this November. Originally, three Democrat-backed candidates were facing off against three Republican-backed candidates. With Harding's withdrawal, even if the remaining two Republicans win their races, Democrats will secure three of the five seats, shifting the balance of power.

WCPO 9 reached out to Harding and the Hamilton County Republican Party for further comment, but we have not heard back yet.