Diversity mural getting covered up draws criticism, controversy in Forest Hills

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A mural that represents diversity and inclusion was covered up and then painted over by Forest Hills School District, resulting in some parents and students questioning the board's decisions and transparency.

Weeks ago, community members noticed the district covered a student-produced mural that had been up for years at Nagel Middle School with what one parent referred to as a "bland corporate banner." The mural depicted people of different races, religions and sexual orientations coexisting.

After a student ripped the district banner that was placed over it, parents said the mural was completely covered with a coat of blue paint. Superintendent Larry Hook said the decision to cover the mural was part of the district's "rebranding efforts" throughout the school.

Parents and students spoke Wednesday night during the public comment section of the board's meeting both in support and opposition of the decision to cover the banner.

A Turpin High School senior who helped paint the mural said she and other classmates spent three months working on the piece representing diversity in response to the bullying she said she's witnessed in the district.

"I hope you know that people loved this mural and we are willing to fight for it," she said.

Scarlett Kalonick, an eighth grader at Nagel, said before the meeting the mural helped her feel protected and accepted. She wasn't the only one. Melissa Walters explained what it meant to her eighth-grade daughter.

"She used to walk down that hallway just so that she could fist bump that mural to make it to her next class," said Walters, who told WCPO her daughter was punished for tearing down the banner that covered the mural. "She doesn't even want to be in school, she feels like it's her fault that they painted over it."

Paul McKibben, whose child attends Nagel, said during the meeting he was "deeply disturbed by the complete failure and incompetence" of the majority of board members after "another Forest Hills School Board controversy."

"Our quality public schools are no place for your senseless culture wars," McKibben said. "You should resign. Enough is enough."

One man thanked the board members in question, saying they, their supporters and other conservatives have "faced a pattern of really nasty behavior from some who just don't like the results of that election."

State Rep. Rachel Baker (D-District 27) also spoke at the meeting — but not to discuss the mural. Baker said her office reached out to every community and school board in her district to request time on their agenda to discuss the upcoming capital budget. Forest Hills was the only board to not allow her any time.

"My office has contacted you over eight times, eventually resulting in Mr. Hook meeting with me and letting me know that the board president will not allow me to be on the agenda because I'm an elected Democrat," said Baker, who is also an Anderson High School parent. "I am shocked by the political games being played by this board, and I wish that the board would value the interest of students over their own political agendas."

As one student spoke in support of the mural, video captured by audience members showed a woman grabbing another woman's phone as she appeared to be recording the meeting. The crowd gasped as one person could be heard saying, "That's assault."

Woman escorted out of Forest Hills board meeting amid controversy over board decisions

A sheriff's deputy later escorted that woman out of the building.

This was the first time the board had met since a stranger on Anderson High School's campus triggered a lockdown. The man could be seen wandering around outside, even knocking on a window to get a staff member's attention. He eventually found an open door.

Hook said a contractor doing work on campus had left the door propped open.

The man walked the halls, passing several people — including students. Hook said he never spoke or interacted with students, eventually walking out of the doors and into the parking lot.

Hook said the district has reinforced safety expectations with outside contractors and is focused on preemptive measures to enhance building security. He said communication should also have been faster, as the initial email was sent two hours after the man entered the building.