Hamilton to replace lead water service lines, gets funding boost

HAMILTON, Ohio — A $500,000 Ohio EPA grant to replace lead service lines in Hamilton will be a $1 million win, said the city’s top administrator.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and city staff have worked collaboratively to identify funding sources to replace lead water services in Hamilton. City staff have identified about 100 properties in the 45011 and 45015 ZIP codes that either have or are highly likely to have lead service lines, including on city-owned and customer-owned properties, particularly those in what’s dubbed “sensitive populations,” such as lower socio-economic and multi-family housing, according to a staff report.

The city is leveraging the $500,000 grant with another $500,000 coming from Hamilton coffers, said City Manager Craig Bucheit. The Ohio EPA funds will cover the private property portion of the lead service lines, which start at the curb stop and connect to the buildings. The city’s portion will pay for the lines in the public right-of-way, which run from the water main to the curb stop.

“We all agree that the health and safety of our residents is our top priority, which is why we have been proactive and creative in finding solutions to this serious issue,” he said. “The health and safety of our residents is our top priority. That is why we have been proactive and creative in addressing this very serious issue.”

The need for the replacement of lead lines is because of the serious health problems associated with lead, according to the Ohio EPA.

“The greatest risk of lead exposure is to infants, young children, and pregnant women,” according to the Ohio EPA. “Lead exposure can result in IQ and attention span decreases, and it may cause or worsen existing behavioral problems in infants and children.”

Additionally, adults can have increased risks of heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney or nervous system problems.

Bucheit said there still remains “a significant need” for future funding, the Ohio EPA grant “represents a huge step forward and a major win for our community.”

Hamilton Director of Infrastructure Edwin Porter said the city is “committed to being good stewards of the awarded grant funds by driving the most value out of the investment and meeting the intentions of the grant program.”

The grant funding comes at a time when the city has sent out U.S. EPA-required letters mandating public water systems to notify customers who have or could have a lead service line. Letters should arrive in customers’ mailboxes this week.

Tips to reduce lead drinking water exposure



Flush kitchen faucets before consuming water if they haven’t been used in six or more hours. Run water until water becomes noticeably colder, which is anywhere from 30 seconds to 3 minutes, though it could be longer. ( NOTE: Conserve water, you can use the first flush to wash dishes or water plants. Once the faucet is properly flushed, you may also fill a couple of bottles for drinking later .)

.) Do not cook with or drink water from the hot water tap. Hot water can dissolve more lead in less time than cold water. If you need hot water, draw water from the cold tap and heat it on the stove or microwave.

Do not prepare baby formula with water from the hot water tap.

Boiling water will not reduce lead levels.

Periodically remove the aerators from faucets and flush by running water for 3 to 5 minutes to remove loose lead solder or debris that has accumulated over time.

Determine if your service line is made of lead by hiring a licensed plumber to inspect the line. The plumber can also check if a home’s or building’s plumbing contains lead solder, lead pipes or pipe fittings that contain lead.

Get your water tested to determine if it contains elevated lead, which cannot be seen, tasted or smelt in drinking water. For a list of Ohio EPA-certified labs, click here