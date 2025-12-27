PD: Woman arrested after almost hitting officer with vehicle in Glendale, leading police on I-75 pursuit

CINCINNATI — A woman was arrested Saturday after she fled from police in a vehicle, almost struck an officer and led police on a pursuit along I-75, Lt. Greg Barber with Glendale Police said.

Barber said officers responded to Annadale Lane in Glendale around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a violation of a protection order. When they arrived, Diana Kramer was located and told she was under arrest.

Kramer fled the scene by reversing in her vehicle and sped by an officer, nearly hitting him, Barber said. Kramer then fled southbound on I-75, and police attempted to use stop sticks, but they did not work.

Kramer eventually crashed her vehicle near Paycor Stadium, which is roughly 30 minutes away from Annadale Lane. When Kramer crashed, she struck a concrete barrier before hitting another vehicle near the stadium.

The occupants in that vehicle had minor injuries due to the crash and did not go to the hospital. Kramer was injured and transported to the hospital.

When she's released from the hospital, Kramer will be charged with failing to comply with an officer's orders and violating a protection order, Barber said. According to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, Kramer is also facing a felonious assault charge filed Saturday.