Police: Turpin High School bomb threat not credible

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Investigators do not believe a bomb threat made against Turpin High School Monday is credible, Principal David Spencer said in a letter to parents.

According to Spencer, information about this threat was provided by the anonymous Safer Ohio School Tip Line. Once notified, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Anderson Township Fire and Rescue began investigating.

The threat was made Monday afternoon by a caller with a number that originated in Iowa, police said. All extracurricular activities were canceled Monday including a basketball practice.

Students are still on winter break.

Teachers and staff return to work Tuesday. Students are scheduled to return to class on Wednesday.

The Safer Ohio School Tip Line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to anyone who feels the need to report potential school threats. The number for the tip line is 844-SaferOH (844-723-3764).

In September, a Turpin High School student was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot students and blow up a school bus.

This is the first reported Tri-State school threat of the new year.

Since school started in the fall there have been more than a dozen incidents involving threats made to schools across the Tri-State.

