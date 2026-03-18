Butler County man charged after investigation into juvenile sextortion claims

HAMILTON, Ohio — A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges after the Butler County Sheriff's Office investigated claims that he sextorted a juvenile.

Sheriff Richard Jones said deputies were notified on March 10 that a student at Ross Local School District told her school resource officer that an adult man, Brandon Anderson, was sexually extorting her.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Anderson's Hamilton home, seizing multiple electronic devices. A forensic examination led detectives to find multiple images of young girls "in states of nudity and engaged in sexual acts."

Anderson was charged with two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of obstructing official business after the sheriff's office said he attempted to prevent detectives from entering his house.

Jones said that additional charges are expected "due to the volume of content discovered."

"Predators who target our kids — whether in person or online — need to understand there is no place to hide," Jones said in part in a statement. "We will use every resource available to track them down, hold them accountable, and make sure they face the consequences of their actions."

Anyone who believes they may be a victim, or knows someone who may be a victim, is asked to call Det. Partin at 513-785-1252.

WCPO has had a long-standing policy not to use mugshots of suspects unless the person is still on the loose or officials believe there could be additional victims. Because the sheriff's office has asked any other potential victims to contact them, we have decided to include Anderson's mugshot at this time.