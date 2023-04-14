HCSO: Driver involved in I-275 crash that killed three, including AAA employee, arrested

CINCINNATI — A driver who crashed a Dodge pick-up truck into two vehicles pulled over on I-275, killing three people, has been arrested, according to a spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said 29-year-old Andrew Blankenship was arrested Thursday in Kentucky and is being held in the Campbell County Justice Center. Charges against him have not yet been filed and the sheriff's office spokesperson said which charges he faces may not be released until next week.

Officials said Blankenship was driving on I-275 east on April 1 "at a high rate of speed and without lights on" when he hit a vehicle that had stopped to help a disabled car in the emergency lane. That vehicle then collided with the disabled vehicle, which hit and killed 38-year-old Keith Skaggs, a AAA tow truck driver who'd stopped to help.

Richard Glaser, 66, and Janaya Glover, 22, of Cincinnati were also killed. The coroner said Glover was not in a vehicle at the time of the crash. It is unclear which vehicle Glaser was in at the time of the crash.

Another man was also injured in the crash, as was Blankenship.

Kara Hitchens, the manager of public and government affairs for AAA, said Skaggs was preparing to load the vehicle on the back of his tow truck when the crash occurred.

"The AAA family is deeply saddened by the deaths of three people in a multi-vehicle crash last night on I-275, including one of our own," Hitchens said. "Our hearts go out to all of the families and colleagues impacted by this terrible tragedy."

Glover's family said she was a young mother with a bubbly personality.

Her grandfather, Gerald Hyman, said Glover was going to school to be a teacher and was focused on raising her 2-year-old son, Avery.

"That's what she wanted to do was to raise her baby," Gerald Hyman said, "and just give him the love that a mother can give a child, and that was taken away from her."

Glover's mother, Lucretia Hyman, also asked people for prayers for family friend Rick Glaser who died at the scene trying to help her kids fix the flat tire that left them stranded on the roadside.

"He was always helping us," she said. "He was always there, and any time you call him he was right there. He was there helping my baby."

Hyman said her son John, who's recovering from serious injuries to both legs, was handing Rick his car keys when tragedy struck.

"Please pray for him too because ... he was standing next to his sister when it happened," she said