CPD: Man rescued from flood waters at the former location of Coney Island

CINCINNATI — A man was rescued from flood waters Sunday afternoon at the former location of Coney Island, Cincinnati police said.

CPD said a man somehow got into the area where Coney Island resided, which is currently flooded due to high Ohio River levels. The man got roughly 30 feet into the now defunct park before he needed to be rescued, CPD said.

A WCPO 9 crew saw crews bringing the man back to dry land on a raft. An SUV could also be seen almost fully submerged in the water near Coney Island's front gates.

Watch the rescue below:

Coney Island Water Rescue

Earlier Sunday, fire crews in downtown Cincinnati had to rescue a woman who had taken shelter at the stage in Sawyer Point. Similar to the rescue near Coney Island, crews put a life vest on the woman and inflated a raft to retrieve her from the stage.

The flooding from the Ohio River has impacted several neighborhoods and roadways, closing many streets throughout Cincinnati and other areas. You can see a full list of all the road closures here.

The Great Miami, Little Miami and Licking rivers have also had flooding in their respective areas, with two cities along the Licking River under mandatory evacuation orders. Some Covington residents along the Licking River have also been encouraged to leave due to the high water levels.