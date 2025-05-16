Hamilton County coroner's notice points to potential grand jury investigation in Ryan Hinton police shooting

CINCINNATI — An email sent out to local media on Thursday from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office points to a potential grand jury investigation in the police shooting death of 18-year-old Ryan Hinton.

The office, led by Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco, canceled a press conference for Friday, where it was expected the coroner would share findings from Ryan Hinton's autopsy.

"As many of you know Dr. Sammarco had planned to hold a press conference (Friday) at 9 a.m. to discuss the autopsy findings on Ryan Hinton," the email from chief administrator Andrea Hatten reads. "[Thursday] we received a Grand Jury Subpoena preventing (the coroner from) discussing investigation details."

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County prosecutor's office would not confirm if a grand jury investigation is underway. In a statement, Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said this is the normal procedure.

"We want a complete and thorough investigation in which we gather all of the information before reaching a decision on how to move forward," a statement from Pillich read.

We asked Cincinnati defense attorney Carl Lewis to explain what the email and mention of a grand jury subpoena tell us about a potential grand jury investigation.

WATCH: A Cincinnati attorney explains what a potential grand jury investigation could mean in the case of Ryan Hinton's shooting death

Coroner email suggests potential grand jury investigation into Ryan Hinton death

"I believe that a grand jury process is going forward," Lewis said. "The subpoenaing of an individual to the grand jury to come and testify, to present evidence, to present findings, suggests to me that the grand jury is going to look into this case to determine whether or not there's any criminal liability on the part of the officers involved."

On May 1, Cincinnati police officers were notified about a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Warsaw Avenue.

When two officers approached the car, four people ran from it into the woods, including Hinton. As Hinton ran from police, body camera video shows him falling. Officers interviewed as part of the investigation into the shooting said they heard the metal of the gun hit the ground when he fell.

Hinton got back up and ran between two dumpsters. As he emerged, an unnamed Cincinnati police officer was already on the other side of the dumpsters with a gun drawn, footage showed. According to officer interviews, the officer who shot Hinton said the 18-year-old was pointing a gun at them. The officer fired off four or five shots, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said. She said two shots hit Hinton.

"I believe that the appropriate and just thing to do, especially in a case of this magnitude, with the people that are involved and with the fact that it's high profile," Lewis said. "Let the grand jury make the determination so that the community feels that everyone had a fair shake here."

Lewis said he believes a grand jury investigation into the shooting would help ease community tensions.

"So, what I've been able to observe and witness in the dialogue with the members of the community, is that we want to know what really happened," said Lewis. "Did the young man have a gun? Did he not have a gun? Did he drop the weapon? Did he point the weapon? Did he run away from the officers? Did he cause or present a threat to the officers?"