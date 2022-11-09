Mike DeWine defeats Nan Whaley in Ohio’s governor race

CINCINNATI — Republican Mike DeWine has won reelection in Ohio’s gubernatorial race.

ABC News projected DeWine the winner around 7:30 p.m., right after polls in Ohio closed.

DeWine was running against Democrat Nan Whaley.

The Yellow Springs native was first elected as Ohio’s 70th governor in 2018, and he has a long political record.

He served as Green County’s prosecutor from 1977 to 1981. From there, he became an Ohio senator, representing the 10th district from 1980 to 1982.

He was then elected to congress and represented Ohio’s 7th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983 to 1991. He served as Lt. Governor of Ohio from 1991 to 1991, U.S. Senator from 1995 to 2007 and, most recently, Ohio’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019.

DeWine ran with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who served as Ohio Secretary of State before joining DeWine.

His campaign platform points include bringing more jobs to Ohio, investing in local law enforcement and treating mental health and addiction.

He also has emphasized the importance of Ohio being an economic powerhouse, the need for strong schools, a great quality of life and compassion for those who need help.

According to his campaign’s website, DeWine is “fighting for an Ohio that works for everyone – every person and every family in every corner of our state.”

