What issues do Tri-State voters care about most? Inflation, wages at the top of the list

CINCINNATI — Election Day is less than 24 hours away! The balance of power in the U.S. House and Senate could change based on the will of the people.

The economy is a top priority for voters across the country.

According to a Pew Research study, 79% of registered voters in the United States said the economy was very important to them.

Inflation is also a priority for Tri-State voters. It's what brought first-time voter Kenneth Gaines to the polls in Hamilton County.

"I’m 18 now, so when I was younger everything was a lot cheaper. I'm just seeing the prices go up," Gaines said. "I’m going into adulthood, so I'm trying to pay for things that I have, and gas prices are super high and it's just hard to maneuver with all of that."

Florence resident Mike Triplett said inflation is also what’s most important to him this election.

"Everything is just booming, all the prices are exploding," he said. "Every time we go to a store, it's another $20 or $30. So that is my number one issue."

Kentucky resident Cheri Steffen said creating more jobs is important to her.

"I don't know where these 261,000 jobs are that they say there are because when I talk to people, they still can't find jobs," Steffen said.

The future of democracy is another priority nationwide. 70% of registered voters said it was important to their midterm vote.

Another concern reported among local voters? The cost of energy.

Out of all political topics searched on Google over the past week, wages were the highest for Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.