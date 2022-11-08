Ohio sets record for most absentee, early voting in a statewide gubernatorial election

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has set a record for the most early and absentee voting in a statewide Gubernatorial election.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said 1,550,440 Ohioans requested an absentee ballot or cast their ballot early in-person, an increase of 3.9 percent over the previous record set in 2018.

Of those, 549,771 voted early in-person, an increase of more than 115,000 from 2018.

“The record-setting number of Ohioans who utilized our two early voting options is great news for those hoping for shorter lines on Election Day,” said LaRose in a news release. “While we still expect a particularly strong turnout, we’re confident our bipartisan election officials are prepared and ready to execute on another successful election. Make sure your voice is heard.”

In Greater Cincinnati, the story was the same, according to data shared by the Secretary of State. In Hamilton County 8,000 more ballots were submitted early and absentee compared to 2018. In Warren and Butler counties, about 5,000 more ballots were cast early in each county.

Ohio Secretary of State Early Voting numbers in Ohio 2022

This data is unofficial until verified by county boards of election. Here is a note from the Secretary of State about the absentee ballots:

All absentee ballots received by the county board of elections by the close of polls on November 8 will be included in the unofficial vote totals released on election night. Outstanding ballots that are postmarked by November 7 and received by the county board of elections within 10 days after the election will be included in the final official results that are released in late November. Every properly cast ballot will be counted. Boards of Elections must contact and can help voters correct any issues with their respective ballot up until the 7th day after the election. The official canvass must be completed by each county by November 29, 2022. Upon a review of that canvass, the Ohio Secretary of State will certify and release the official results.

You can get the latest election results when polls close from across the Tri-State here.