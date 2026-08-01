'Invest in our children' | Tax increase for Hamilton County's vulnerable children up for commissioner approval

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County commissioners will decide whether to place a levy on the November ballot, funding Jobs and Family Services, at a meeting Monday.

JFS has been central to the last 16 years of Theresa Tillman's life as she fostered roughly 60 kids before they reached adulthood.

When we met on the porch of her Mount Auburn home, she said she had lost track of exactly how many teens had come to live in the house, but knows she loved them all.

"That was my thing, to help them," Tillman-Paige said.

She told us teens were often the kids who needed the most help, but were often the least likely to find it.

"Usually, by the time you're 16, 17, you're not going to get adopted," she said.

Tillman-Paige said her work would not be possible without the assistance of Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services, and she's worried about what could happen if the levy funding that safety net expires at the end of the year without a replacement levy or tax increase on the November ballot.

"Invest in our children," she said. "They're the ones who will be our next leaders."

Commissioner Alicia Reece walked out of a meeting Tuesday after her calls to "get creative" to fund JFS without a significant property tax increase were met with resistance from county administration. Reece had called for the county to explore borrowing against future stadium earnings to lessen the burden on property owners.

"If we're going to save the children, we've got to at least get as creative as we do with these stadiums," she said roughly 30 minutes before walking out.

Commissioners Denise Driehaus and Stephanie Summerow Dumas explored ways to balance an increase in tax burden with the state's mandate to fund some JFS services without too much burden on the county's general fund.

"My opinion is to get as much money to supplement these services without hurting the residents. It's going to hurt no matter where we go," Summerow Dumas said.

Driehaus asked staff to add a relatively low-increase option collected over four years to the list commissioners would consider at their meeting Monday while encouraging JFS to make their operations as cost-effective as possible.

"I see the strategies to continue to cost cut, again, there are numerous, and I appreciate that too," she said.

Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at 138 E. Court Street in room 605.

You can view their agenda and see the options available to them by clicking here.