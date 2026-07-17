Great Parks hosting free America 250 celebration at Miami Whitewater Forest this weekend

HARRISON, Ohio — A free community celebration of America's 250th birthday is coming to Miami Whitewater Forest Park Saturday, and organizers said they expect around 3,000 people to attend.

Great Parks' America 250 Great Picnic kicks off at 4 p.m. The America 250 Ohio Commission has designated the event as one of only four signature events in the state this year.

Todd Curliss, Great Parks director of events, said planning for the event began almost a year ago.

"This is a milestone celebration," Curliss said. "We're happy to bear this torch for the Greater Cincinnati region and invite people out to this large-scale community event, free with tons of different activities and fun things to happen throughout the day."

WATCH: What to know about Harrison's America 250 celebration on Saturday

Great Parks hosting free America 250 celebration

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks, though food and beverage vendors, including alcoholic beverage vendors, will also be on-site.

"There is probably no more scenic, beautiful place in the Greater Cincinnati region to bring your family, bring your neighbors, bring your friends, to put down your picnic blanket, put down your basket, and have a really nice picnic," Curliss said.

The evening's headlining act is Blessid Union of Souls, an award-winning group with ties to Cincinnati. The Ohio Military Band will perform a patriotic set with its 40- to 50-piece orchestra before the headliner takes the stage.

The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum's 1869 Red Stockings vintage baseball team will play a demonstration exhibition game on the park's green. A B-25 bomber flyover is also planned.

Free contests include a pie eating contest, a picnic tablescaping contest, a pioneering contest, and a bike parade for youth. A cornhole tournament requires a $10 entry fee.

The total prize value across all contests is more than $3,000.

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