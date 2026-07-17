What's driving you crazy? | Rough spots create a bumpy ride along Harrison Avenue after utility work

CINCINNATI — A rough stretch of Harrison Avenue in Cheviot has prompted questions from drivers about whether recent patchwork repairs are the final fix or if a smoother road is on the way.

The concern came from a viewer who said the section of Harrison Avenue between Westwood Northern Boulevard and Bridgetown Road has become difficult to drive since utility work last year.

“There are so many potholes and rough areas, making it a hard drive in and out of Cheviot,” they wrote to us.

Watch us drive through the area to see the issues:

Parts of main thoroughfare rough after utility work

Video from the roadway shows several uneven sections where smooth pavement transitions to patched asphalt, creating a noticeably rough ride.

The viewer said the road was patched after Cincinnati Water Works completed utility work and wanted to know whether those repairs were permanent.

Hamilton County Engineer Eric Beck told me the patches are only temporary.

WCPO Photo from Harrison Avenue

“Yeah, that’s part of a Cincinnati Water Works project," said Beck. "They’re doing Harrison Avenue and some of the streets adjacent. And when that work is completed by Water Works, they will come back and resurface the road. OK, so it is temporary restoration at this point and it will be repaved. I think their schedule is late August, early September."

Until that work is completed, Beck said the county is keeping a close eye on those road conditions.

“Yes, we have an inspector out there that makes sure that the road is safe for travel," said Beck. "We understand it’s a little rough. They patch it as they go. Just be patient."

WCPO Harrison Avenue Update

According to the Hamilton County Engineer’s Office:

