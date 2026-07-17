Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fairfield early Friday morning

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Fairfield early Friday morning, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

According to a press release, a Fairfield officer patrolling the area of SR-4 near Headgates Road spotted a motorcycle lying on its side in the median at around 1:52 a.m. Friday morning.

When the officer stopped to investigate, they found the motorcycle's driver lying unconscious in the median nearby; police have not identified the driver, but said he was a man in his 20's.

The driver was taken to UC West Chester Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the crash only involved the motorcycle, and the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation; anyone with information can contact the communications center at 513.785.1300.