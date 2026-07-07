Grant program helps Clermont County building, business owners give their facades a makeover

WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. If you have a story that you'd like Sam to look into or a news tip, contact him at sam@wcpo.com.

BATAVIA, Ohio — Business, building and nonprofit owners in Clermont County now have a chance to revitalize their storefronts.

The Clermont County Port Authority opened applications July 1 for a Facade Improvement Program Pilot.

The program will work to improve the appearance of commercial areas across Clermont County, as well as support local businesses.

Businesses that reside in what the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls LMI (low- and moderate-income) areas will be eligible to apply.

You can find an interactive online map of Clermont County LMIs here.

Watch to learn more about what this facade improvement program will provide for property owners:

Grant program helps Clermont Co. business owners give their facades a makeover

“It’s a chance to clean up your businesses and make a more uniform approach so that it is inviting for people to come into your towns," Clermont County Commissioner Claire Corcoran said.

The total program budget is $100,000 with a maximum of $20,000 per project. Applicants will have to match a minimum of 10% of the payment.

The example the Port Authority provided was if an approved project is $22,000, the grant would equate to $19,800, and the applicant's match would be the remaining $2,200.

I asked Corcoran about which areas in the county she believes could use this support the most.

“Let's look at the small towns; let's look like maybe Bethel, Ohio that would like to enhance theirs. New Richmond, Ohio. Possibly even parts of Milford," Corcoran said.

Eligible applicants are:



Owners of commercial property located within Clermont County

Owners of businesses located within Clermont County (with property owner authorization)

Nonprofit organizations owning or occupying commercial space located within Clermont County

The county has provided specifics on the types of projects these funds can be used for, including outdoor painting and updating historic facades. Interior renovations and new furniture are not allowed.

The application will close May 30, 2027.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email him at sam@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County.