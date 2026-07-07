Cincinnati hires former U.S. Attorney Ken Parker for public safety consulting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has hired former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Ken Parker as a consultant to help with public safety strategy and engagement, according to a copy of the contract obtained by WCPO 9 News.

According to the contract, Parker has been hired for one year at a maximum of $199,000 to provide guidance on a variety of public safety initiatives, including policy reform.

The contract states Parker will do the following:



Attend monthly meetings with the city's police chief and other city staff to review public safety priorities, concerns, policy matters and operational plans and provide advice and risk evaluation

Advise and consult with the city solicitor and city manager on public safety-related issues and perspectives

Advise on internal and external public safety matters, including coordination or advisement with other police departments, the sheriff's department, the judiciary and federal law enforcement

Provide subject matter expertise, which may include serving as an expert witness or policy adviser on matters related to policy, administrative hearings or statewide public safety reform efforts

Hold monthly community listening sessions with stakeholders to ensure outreach and participation

Facilitate conversations in response to public safety issues or events

Provide recommendations on public safety matters including policy reform, conflict resolution, operational improvements across departments and the police department's "PIVOT" program

Provide recommendations for scaling the Act for Cincy initiative

Parker's rate stated in the contract is $500 per hour. Although the contract maxes out at $199,000 for the year, the contract states if it is renewed for another year, his rate will go up to $550 per hour with another $199,000 maximum.

Parker served in the U.S. Attorney's Office for 25 years. In 2021, President Joe Biden nominated Parker to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. In 2025, he went on to join the Taft law firm.