'Super fun times' | Grant County neighbors left without power following destructive storms

WCPO 9's Logan MacDonald covers everything Northern Kentucky. If you have a story that you'd like Logan to look into or a news tip, email him at Logan.MacDonald@WCPO.com.

Dozens of Williamstown families were left without power after destructive storms tore through northern Kentucky.

Resident Paul Knarr said the damage happened in an instant during Thursday's early morning storms.

"Right here is actually the line that we're waiting to have put back, that's the high pencil line, so until that gets back up, we won't have any electric for sure," Knarr said, showing WCPO the damage Friday.

Knarr said he was prepared for the damage.

"We got a generator. We're able to use a lot of the 110, just nothing high-energy. Got a grill. Got a burner on the back, back porch. We're fine. We're fortunate," Knarr said. "A lot of people don't have the generators, and you know they can't keep the refrigerators running and so forth like that."

Fellow Williamstown neighbor Neisha Mead was one of those people.

"(We) just got two coolers," Mead said. "That one's full of the eggs. This is full of everything that's not, you know, not freezer food that was just in the fridge."

WATCH: How Grant County neighbors are dealing with rampant outages following Thursday's storms

Grant County neighbors left without power following destructive storms

Mead said she received no information from her utility provider about when power will return.

"Nothing. Nothing. We haven't been told anything. You get onto the app, and it doesn't have any sort of predictions on when we're going to get power back," Mead said. "You got to live off of sandwich stuff and canned stuff until maybe they get power back next week sometime."

Despite the widespread damage, Knarr remained hopeful Friday that Owen Electric will restore service.

"They're a co-op," Knarr said. "They're usually real good, but this is pretty widespread damage."

Owen Electric was unable to provide an exact estimate for when service would be restored to the Williamstown area on Friday.

Mead summed up the frustration shared by many of her neighbors.

"Zero estimation on when we're going to get power back, and yeah, super fun times," Mead said.

You can find information about power outages in your area on the Owen Electric and Duke Energy websites by clicking the link here (Owen) and here (Duke).

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at Logan.MacDonald@WCPO.com.