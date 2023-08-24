Watch Now
Body found near Dry Ridge Walmart, Kentucky State Police say

Posted at 7:31 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 19:31:28-04

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A man's body was found in a wooded area near a Dry Ridge Walmart Thursday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police said they received a call about a body found just before 3:30 p.m. on Ferguson Boulevard near a Walmart Supercenter. KSP Sgt. Bernis Napier said the body was difficult to spot because of the tree line and bushes on the road.

Officials believe the body had been there for multiple days and, because of the recent heatwave, had been decaying faster than normal. KSP is investigating. At this time there is no cause of death.

The body was sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy. Officials are also performing DNA tests.

