KSP: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in Grant County

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash in Grant County Wednesday night, Kentucky State Police said.

KSP's Dry Ridge post said a call came in just before 8 p.m. for a crash on the 740 block of S. Main Street in Williamstown. Two vehicles were involved. KSP Trooper David Jones said a passenger inside one of the vehicles was pronounced dead. Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

KSP said the road would be closed for around three hours as officials investigate the crash.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.